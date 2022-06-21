Fifth recipient named for Hotıì ts’eeda $20K award

Sarah McGregor, an Aurora College early learning and childcare student, is the 2022 recipient of a stipend worth $20,000 funded by Hotıì ts’eeda.

The Edets’seèhdzà Studentship is provided by Hotıì ts’eeda, a research support unit hosted by the Tłı̨chǫ Government, to support involvement of an Aurora College student in research while they study.

McGregor is the fifth student supported by the stipend since its launch in 2019, Aurora College said in a news release last week.

The college said McGregor is the first recipient to come from a program beyond its school of health and human services.

“Sarah has contributed to the early learning and childcare program through her community outreach with Bush Kids. She also coordinated a six-week program with the Yellowknife Playgroup Association along with another student,” the college stated. “She has shown passion for this field of study.”

The college said she will work on projects that include the Northern Oral Language and Writing through Play partnership, known as Now Play, and a project titled Children and Youth Seeking Tłı̨chǫ Cultural Identity in a Time of Change.