Hay River fundraising target met, United Way says

United Way NWT’s initial $150,000 fundraising goal for people affected by Hay River flooding has been met, the charity says.

Coupled with the NWT government’s promise to match donations, plus support from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Union of Northern Workers, the charity says the total raised stands at $425,000.

Funding has been used “to help feed evacuees, provide incidentals and gas, and support the Town of Hay River during their immediate flood response needs,” the charity stated in a news release last week.

“United Way NWT is currently processing additional funds to be distributed and is in active discussions with non-profits about what additional supports they need so we can continue to provide funding support.”

“We’ve already distributed over $200,000 to support immediate flood needs in Hay River and in communities supporting evacuees,” said Ben Linaker, United Way NWT’s co-chair, in a statement.

“We are committed to continuing to support the needs of Hay River and Kátł’odeeche as they continue to respond to the impacts of flooding in the longer term.”

The charity added: “While we’ve met the requirements for the GNWT’s match, we’re not done fundraising. Help for northern residents affected by this year’s flooding is ongoing.”