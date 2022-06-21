Folk on the Rocks releases 2022 stage-by-stage schedule

Haviah Mighty will headline Saturday at Folk on the Rocks 2022 with Joel Plaskett closing out the festival before the Yellowknives Dene Drummers on Sunday.

Organizers have published the stage-by-stage schedule that tells you who’ll play which stage and when across the three days of the festival, counting Friday’s warm-up events.

The Cabin Stage runs from 1:45pm till 6:15pm on Saturday, welcome the Northern Mosaic Network, Saltwater Hanke, Ellen Froese, Red Hot Hayseeds and Leaf Rapids.

Sunday at the Cabin Stage, from 2:30pm till 7:15pm, is led off by Stu Larsen followed by Pantayo, The Trade-Offs, Sara Dufour and Shauna Seeteenak.

The Canadian North Main Stage on Saturday evening features Stu Larsen at 7:30pm, Zoon at 8:30pm, Kimmortal at 9:30pm and Haviah Mighty at 10:30pm.

Sunday evening’s main stage lineup includes Mo Kenney at 7:45pm, Donovan Woods at 8:45pm and Joel Plaskett at 10pm, ending with the Yellowknives Dene Drummers at 11pm.

Saturday night runs late at the Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage, with Mise en Scene at 9pm, Wolf Saga at 10pm, Ranec at 11pm and Cynergii at 12am.

The beer garden on Sunday runs from 4:15pm till 8pm with St Arnaud, Red Hot Hayseeds, Gnarwhal and Mise en Scene.

Munya Mataruse, who won the Main Stage Showdown this month, plays the main stage at 4pm on Sunday.

At Somba K’e Park, Friday’s first warm-up event will welcome PIQSIQ and Kalilah Rampanen at lunchtime followed by Taiga Yoga, Leaf Rapids and Pantayo between 4pm and 7pm.

Warm the Rocks, in the beer garden later that evening, begins with Gnarwhal at 6:45pm, followed by Joey Nowyuk, Zoon, Ghostkeeper, and Glam on the Rocks.

A surprise guest will play at 11:30pm on Friday before Warm the Rocks closes with Alex & Ana.

Cabin Radio will broadcast 30 hours of live coverage at Folk on the Rocks 2022. Listen online or get the app to enjoy the festival wherever you are in the world from July 15-17, with live music from the main stage, beer garden and Cabin Stage.