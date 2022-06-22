Registration opens for 2022’s Dark Sky Festival

The Dark Sky Festival returns from August 18-21, 2022 in Fort Smith and the neighbouring Wood Buffalo National Park.

Registration is now open, organizers said by email on Wednesday. Tickets cost $125 per adult or $40 for a youth aged under 16, and attendance is capped at the first 125 people to sign up.

The festival is billed as a “multi-day journey of exploring the wonders of our universe and the science that makes it all work.”

Tickets include a range of activities and workshops, two evening meals and a breakfast, and camping fees at Pine Lake, where many festival events take place.

Presentations this year will look at species at risk in dark sky preserves like Wood Buffalo National Park, the basics of astrophotography, solar observation, and meteor impacts.

Fort Smith author Richard Van Camp will moderate the keynote session, Stories of the Skies, said by organizers to be a discussion of “Indigenous stories, research and folklore about our northern skies.”

A full festival schedule is available online. The registration deadline is August 12.