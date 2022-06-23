Longshadow Music Festival kicks off in Yellowknife

Four string concerts in four venues across Yellowknife form 2022’s Longshadow Music Festival, which begins on Thursday evening and runs until Sunday.

The festival, organized by Yellowknife composer and performer Carmen Braden, begins with violin and cello duo Robert and Raf with guest Keith Hamm at the Sundog Trading Post from 8pm on Thursday.

A kitchen party with world champion fiddler Daniel Gervais and special guest Wesley Hardisty takes place from 8pm on Friday at the Yellowknife Elks Lodge, followed by Saturday’s feature festival concert from 7:30pm at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre.

Finally, a free outdoor family concert at Somba K’e Park begins at 11am on Sunday. World-class chamber musicians, performing classics plus fiddle and contemporary music, star alongside the Fiddle Cats with Andrea Bettger.

Robert Uchida, Rafael Hoekman and Keith Hamm, all principal Edmonton Symphony Orchestra musicians, appear throughout the program.

“The Longshadow Music Festival celebrates music that is wild, weird, and wonderful. Each concert will celebrate music made in the contemporary world, yet with a connection to the music that has shaped our world in the past,” organizers said in a news release.

Tickets are available from the festival’s website.