William Prince to play in Yellowknife on Canada Day

William Prince will headline the City of Yellowknife’s Canada Day event at Somba K’e Civic Plaza on Friday, July 1.

Prince will play at 1pm followed by Bella Beats at 2:45pm and Patrick Jacobson and the Bush Pilots at 4pm, concluding with a performance from the Yellowknives Dene Drummers.

The show marks a return to Yellowknife for Prince after delivering standout performances at Folk on the Rocks 2018.

His Canada Day show will be broadcast as part of a nationwide Canadian Heritage show also available via CBC TV.

The city said free swimming will be available at the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool throughout the evening of Canada Day.

“Join us as we celebrate everyone living in Canada,” the city said in a news release, “and continue to acknowledge the past and commit to working together towards reconciliation and building a future for our country that we can be proud of.”