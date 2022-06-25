Alberta sends crews to help tackle NWT wildfires

Alberta confirmed on Saturday the province has sent people to help the Northwest Territories battle more than three-dozen active wildfires.

On its Alberta Wildfire Facebook page, the province stated: “We’re experiencing low fire activity in Alberta, which enables us to send five crews to help fight wildfires in the Northwest Territories.”

The NWT government had suggested on Friday afternoon that reinforcements from Alberta were on the way.

As of Saturday afternoon, the NWT had 43 active fires.

The number of hectares reported burned in the territory has risen from 12,000 on Thursday afternoon to more than 17,000 two days later.

The territory’s largest wildfire, roughly halfway between Wekweètì and Behchokǫ̀, has now burned 3,700 hectares. Another fire to the west of Great Slave Lake, some 60 km south of Whitebeach Point, has burned 3,000 hectares.

More: The NWT government’s wildfire update page

A fire burning around 30 km southeast of Yellowknife and Dettah, near Defeat Lake, remains at around 60 hectares in size.

A fire 12 km east of Sambaa K’e that grew to 110 hectares in size has now been declared under control. A fire 12 km east of the turnoff for Kakisa on Highway 1 has reached 72 hectares in size and is being fought.

There are no active fires in the Beaufort Delta.