Folk on the Rocks drops Covid-19 vaccination requirement

People heading to Folk on the Rocks this summer will no longer need to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter.

The Yellowknife festival announced the change on Monday, 10 days after surveying ticket-holders, artists and sponsors on the matter, calling the switch “a crucial decision regarding festival safety.”

“After carefully reviewing the survey results, FOTR has decided to eliminate the current vaccination policy,” organizers stated in a Monday press release.

“While we still encourage everyone to get vaccinated, providing proof of complete vaccination will not be required to enter the festival grounds.”

Precise results of the survey were not publicized.

The festival said it would refund any ticket-holder who can “no longer attend due to this decision.”

Anyone who feels ill on the weekend of the festival – July 15-17, 2022 – is asked to remain at home.