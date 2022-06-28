Wildfire near highway between Wrigley and Fort Simpson

A wildfire between Wrigley and Fort Simpson could close the highway linking the two communities, the NWT government said on Tuesday.

Fire FS008, reported to be around 40 hectares in size, has been declared under control but was only about 300 ft from Highway 1 as of Tuesday afternoon, the territory stated on Twitter.

“Travellers are advised to exercise caution on the road,” the NWT government said, warning that “the highway may close with little notice.”

The fire is near a stretch of Highway 1 some 40 km southeast of Wrigley.

It’s one of 46 fires currently active in the territory, though few pose any imminent threat to communities or infrastructure.

A lightning-caused fire seven km north of Fort Smith is being fought as it is burning in the vicinity of the transmission line stretching to the Taltson hydro dam.

Meanwhile, a new fire has begun south of Highway 4 in the region of Hidden Lake and Cameron Falls. That fire was attacked from the air on Monday.

The Beaufort Delta has also reported only its second wildfire of the season to date. Fire EV002 is between Paulatuk and Colville Lake, far from any community, and is being monitored.