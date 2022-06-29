Inuvik’s welcome centre, open for a matter of days, is broken into

The Inuvik Welcome Centre, which only opened 10 days ago, has faced an onslaught of vandalism culminating in the building being burgled late on Tuesday.

Jackie Challis, Inuvik’s director of economic development and tourism, said RCMP were called on Wednesday morning after she found the “front door and window had been smashed” by a table.

“They managed to get inside the building. We have found that cash is missing and also some other equipment,” said Challis.

The Town of Inuvik is now working on security measures to combat any similar occurrence in future.

“It’s our community. We all need to watch and know where our people are, where our neighbours are, where our youth are, and install a sense of pride,” Challis told Cabin Radio.

“That can’t be done by RCMP. That can’t be done by security cameras. That all starts with us at home.”

The centre opened on June 18. Even in the first 10 days, the CBC earlier reported, staff had been confronted by piles of garbage, broken chairs and tables, and human feces.

“It’s been a hard week, but today was definitely the most significant damage that we’ve had,” said Challis.

“It’s not right. And it’s disheartening when we’re scooping up glass, and visitors are walking in, and we’re trying to promote our community.”

Challis said police were expected to issue a press release calling for people to come forward and report any suspicious activity.

Cabin Radio has approached RCMP for comment.