Yellowknife’s Canada Day parade starts Friday at 11am with new route

Organizers expect around 50 floats to join Yellowknife’s 2022 Canada Day parade along a revamped route from 11am on Friday, July 1.

The Rotary Club of Yellowknife says this year’s parade will start in front of City Hall then proceed down 48 Street and southwest along Franklin Avenue, finishing at the community arena parking lot.

For the first time, the parade will be preceded by a running race. The Canada Day Mile is organized by the Yellowknife Running Group. There is also a children’s bike decorating contest, held from 10am between the RCMP and JTFN buildings on Veterans Memorial Drive.

The City of Yellowknife said the parade route will be closed from approximately 10am till 12pm, with no parking along the route from 9am till 12pm.

A Rotary Club of Yellowknife map of Friday’s route.

“Last-minute parade participants of course won’t be turned away, but we ask that you let us know in advance if you are thinking about showing up,” the Rotary Club of Yellowknife stated. You can contact the club by email.

Friday’s parade is followed by Canada Day performances at the city’s Somba K’e Park, where William Prince is the headline performer from 1pm.