Nominations open for Minister’s Culture and Heritage Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Minister’s Culture and Heritage Circle Awards, which recognize people ”who have made outstanding contributions or achievements that have impacted and strengthened the arts, cultures, heritage, and Indigenous languages…in the NWT.”

The awards are meant to celebrate leadership in these areas and raise awareness on why it is important to promote, protect, preserve, and celebrate the different cultures and unique ways of life in the NWT. To be eligible for an award, residents must also be “independently motivated by a genuine desire to make a difference.”

There are five categories NWT residents can be nominated in:

Youth: An individual aged 25 or younger who shows strong commitment to engaging with the arts, cultural learning, or cultural practices.

Individual: An individual 26 or older who has a strong commitment to promoting and preserving culture.

Elder: An individual 50 years or older who is recognized by their community for guidance and leadership in teaching, promoting or practising their culture, art, or heritage.

Group: An organization, corporation, institution, committee or social club that has a role in developing and supporting arts, heritage, and culture-based activities.

Indigenous Language Revitalization: Any individual or group whose efforts increase the presence, visibility, use, or scope of languages in communities.

Minister's Choice: An exemplary individual or group selected by the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment.

Northerners who are nominating a peer must submit their nomination form by September 30, 2022 to MCHCawards@gov.nt.ca