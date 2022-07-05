Extreme Duck Racing returns, tickets on sale at Canadian Tire

Tickets are on sale until the end of July at Yellowknife’s Canadian Tire for this year’s Extreme Duck Racing event.

The fastest duck to swim down an NWT waterfall will win a roundtrip flight on WestJet for two people to anywhere the airline has regularly scheduled flights for the person who purchased the ticket with that duck’s number.

Second and third place ducks will take home $1000 and $500 Canadian Tire gift cards.

This year, the races will air on Cabin Radio’s Facebook page in mid-August.

Tickets are one for $10 or three for $25. The annual Canadian Tire event raises thousands of dollars every year for local charities.

Money raised through ticket sales will be shared between Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and YKCares, a Yellowknife food bank school program.

In 2021, 3,500 tickets were sold. Ducks raced in short heats of 500, from which the first four ducks in each heat advanced to the semi-finals. The speedy 28 ducks raced in four seven-duck semi-finals, leaving seven ducks to compete in the final.

Watch: 2021 Final