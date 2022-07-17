Listen live, Sunday 2pm-11:30pm: Folk on the Rocks 2022

Cabin Radio brings you full, live coverage of Yellowknife’s 2022 Folk on the Rocks music festival, headlined on Sunday by Joel Plaskett.

We’re on the air from 2pm with live performances from the Canadian North Main Stage, Cabin Stage and Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage, culminating in performances by Plaskett and Donovan Woods.

You can tune in via the Cabin Radio app or the listen live page on our website.

You’ll also hear interviews and archive tracks throughout the weekend. If you’re at the festival, come visit our studio and merch booth next to the Cabin Stage!