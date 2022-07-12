Listen live to Folk on the Rocks 2022 with Cabin Radio

Cabin Radio will bring you full, live coverage of Yellowknife’s 2022 Folk on the Rocks music festival, headlined by the likes of Haviah Mighty, Joel Plaskett and Donovan Woods.

Coverage begins from 6pm on Friday as Warm the Rocks lights up Folk. We’ll broadcast live performances by Gnarwhal, Joey Nowyuk, Zoon and Ghostkeeper.

On Saturday, we’re on the air from 1pm with live performances from the Canadian North Main Stage, Cabin Stage and Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage, culminating in a headline set from Haviah Mighty.

Sunday’s broadcast begins at 2pm and concludes with Joel Plaskett and the Yellowknives Dene Drummers from 10pm.

You’ll also hear interviews and archive tracks throughout the weekend. If you’re at the festival, come visit our studio and merch booth next to the Cabin Stage!

Meanwhile, build up to Folk on the Rocks with some of the best performances from last year’s festival on weeknights leading up to this year’s event.

On Tuesday at 10pm, catch Jay Gilday’s 2021 performance, followed by Leela Gilday on Wednesday at 9pm. On Thursday at 8pm we’ll broadcast Wesley Hardisty’s 2021 set.

You can follow our coverage via the Cabin Radio app or the listen live page on our website.