Yellowknife’s YK1 announces new superintendent

Yellowknife’s YK1 school district says Jameel Aziz will replace Cindi Vaselenak as its superintendent from August 15 this year.

Vaselenak’s departure after one year in the role had already been confirmed. Aziz is currently the assistant superintendent of a school district in BC that includes Merritt and Princeton.

In a press release, YK1 said Aziz had “worked in Manitoba and British Columbia in many rural communities” and had also served as president of the Canadian Association of Principals.

“Mr Aziz has experience in secondary, elementary, French immersion, and distance/online education, and has developed positive engagement with Indigenous communities in his public education assignments,” the press release stated.

“A results-oriented, student-focused leader, he has been a key contributor to improved learning outcomes and academic and athletic excellence. Jameel leads an active outdoors lifestyle and is looking forward to connecting with the City of Yellowknife and its surroundings.”