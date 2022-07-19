Watch: Joel Plaskett and Mo Kenney’s Campfire Song finale

Headliner Joel Plaskett was joined on-stage by Mo Kenney to perform a new song as the finale to Folk on the Rocks 2022.

Ahead of the Yellowknives Dene Drummers’ traditional closing of the festival, Plaskett and Kenney performed Campfire Song, written by Plaskett last year for a “virtual campfire” with youth in Vancouver.

The drummers and other musicians joined the duo on the festival main stage as the track continued.