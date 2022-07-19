Funnel cloud advisory issued for Yellowknife, Tłı̨chǫ

Residents of Yellowknife and the NWT’s Tłı̨chǫ communities are warned on Tuesday to watch out for funnel clouds that stand a chance of becoming weak tornadoes.

The advisory, issued by Environment Canada at noon, applies until early on Tuesday evening. The federal agency said conditions in the area are “favourable for the development of funnel clouds.”

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” the advisory stated.

“This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

“Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.”

Tornadoes are almost unheard-of in the Northwest Territories but there have been occasional reports of them touching down.

Most recently, Fort Smith experienced what researchers concluded was likely a weak tornado in early June 2019.

More than once, Yellowknife has in the past received warnings of events like funnel clouds only for them to have turned out to be errors or temporary glitches.

This one, however, remained on Environment Canada’s website and was also tweeted by the organization’s Twitter account dedicated to its Yellowknife station. The prospect of funnel clouds on Tuesday was also expressly forecast in the agency’s more detailed thunderstorm outlook for its Mackenzie region.