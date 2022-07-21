Staff shortage holding up Covid booster rollout in NWT, says minister

A shortage of healthcare staff is interfering with the NWT’s ability to roll out the latest Covid-19 booster shots, the territory’s health minister says.

Writing on Twitter, Julie Green said a lack of capacity in 11 community health centres was one of the reasons why the NWT, an early leader in vaccination against Covid-19, now lags behind some jurisdictions.

“With many health centres on emergency services only, we are not in a position to roll out vaccinations across the NWT right now,” Green wrote.

The minister said the NWT’s health authority is instead planning an early fall rollout of fourth shots, or second boosters, for the general population.

At the moment, only NWT residents aged 50 and over – or people with certain conditions that weaken their immune systems – are eligible for the latest booster.

There is also no firm word on when the territory will introduce the Moderna vaccine for children aged under five, which was approved by Health Canada this month. Green has said specially formulated doses of that vaccine should arrive by the end of July, but there is no confirmed schedule for distribution to communities and their residents.

Green’s tweets on Wednesday were in response to a resident complaining that “even Alberta,” which just began offering second boosters to anyone aged 18 and up, is now ahead of the NWT.

The minister said the territory was still following federal guidelines, which state boosters should be offered to people aged 50 and over and “may be offered for those 18 to 49 years of age.”