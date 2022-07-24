Dog shot near Hay River is recovering, NWT SPCA says

A dog shot near Hay River earlier this week is now recovering with a foster family in Yellowknife, the city’s animal shelter says.

The dog, identified by the NWT SPCA as Prince, was flown by Air Tindi from Hay River to Yellowknife for treatment on Friday after reportedly being shot on Kátł’odeeche First Nation land a day earlier.

On Sunday, the NWT SPCA said on Facebook the dog is “recovering with his foster mom and doing well so far.”

The shelter shared a photo which appeared to show a rubber bullet extracted from the dog at the Great Slave Animal Hospital.

A rubber bullet extracted from a dog at Yellowknife’s Great Slave Animal Hospital. Photo: NWT SPCA

The NWT SPCA also asked for financial help to cover the cost of the operation.

So far, it’s not clear whether anyone has been arrested or an investigation is taking place in connection with the shooting.