Friday’s lineup on the Cabin Radio live stream

7am-9am

Mornings at the Cabin

Live from Studio One: NWT news, gossip, and entertainment with the North’s best music mix

9am-12pm

Lekter

Including 90s at 9, the NWT’s biggest hit since the Panda II Mall

12pm-1pm

Lunchtime News

Cabin Radio’s latest news, plus in-depth interviews with NWT newsmakers

1pm-4pm

Shannon Moore

Exquisitely curated music to amp up your afternoon, plus special guests

4pm-6pm

Home to the Cabin

Jay Bear rounds off the day with that song you love but forgot about

8pm-10pm

Southside

From Hay River, Scott Clouthier explores the threads that connect songsĀ

