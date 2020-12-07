Straight Talk with Gary Bohnet

Straight Talk with Gary Bohnet examines the challenges facing northern residents, the realities of northern life, and paths not taken.

Gary, who served as principal secretary to Bob McLeod when McLeod was NWT premier, invites guests from public and Indigenous governments, environmentalists, community advocates, industry and small business representatives, and special interest groups to provide fresh and informed discussion on current affairs North of 60.

Episode 1: Tuesday December 8, 2020 – 12:30pm MT

In this episode, Gary explores the route to the NWT’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Contributors include Grand Chief of the Gwich’in Tribal Council Ken Smith, NWT Chamber of Commerce president Jenni Bruce, Businessman and former self-government negotiator Danny Gaudet, NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines president Ken Armstrong, and NWT finance and industry minister Caroline Wawzonek.

This episode will be available as a podcast after its first broadcast and will be rebroadcast at 12pm MT on Saturday December 12, 2020.