Southside

From Hay River every Friday night, Southside brings a creative exploration of the threads that connect some of the world's greatest music.

Hosted by Scott Clouthier, the show spends two hours examining themes based around artists, genres, decades, or simply connections you never knew existed.

On air: 8pm-10pm Fridays

Repeated: 10pm-12am Mondays

It's the perfect way to relax on a Friday evening at the end of your week – or stay late on a Monday to catch the repeat.