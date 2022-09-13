Cabin Radio for students

Cabin Radio is creating weekly sessions for Yellowknife high school students to explore journalism and broadcasting.

If you are interested in life as a journalist, TV or radio broadcaster, photographer, videographer or working in other media industry fields, you’ll be given the opportunity to learn more about the skills you’ll need and what that kind of work looks and feels like for real.

We’ll help you to create work samples for your portfolio like local news stories, photography samples, or a demo reel that showcases your ability to host a radio show or anchor/edit a video. Ultimately, you’ll progress toward having work published online or a radio show broadcast live.

Cabin Radio’s student sessions run from 3pm to 5pm every Thursday afternoon, beginning September 22, 2022. You don’t need to commit to a minimum number of sessions, and you don’t need to have attended the first one to attend future sessions.

The first session on September 22 is open to everyone. Future sessions may have a limit on the number of attendees. If you see a limit on this page, there’ll be an accompanying sign-up sheet. If no limit is listed for a given date, you are free to attend. See below.

If you own a laptop and/or cellphone you’re happy to use for the purposes of these sessions, bring those devices with you. We’ll supply studio space, recording devices, cameras and other equipment as required.

Supports for students outside Yellowknife are in development. If you’re a high school student in another NWT community or a teacher at a high school, contact us to express interest in participating in future activities.

All sessions are held at Cabin Radio’s studios, 5007 50 Ave, Yellowknife.

Session dates

September 22, 2022 – Kick-off session, all welcome

September 29, 2022 – Capacity to be announced

October 6, 2022 – Capacity to be announced