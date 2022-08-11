Cocaine seized at Yellowknife airport, arrest made

The Yellowknife RCMP detachment seized 133 grams of crack cocaine and arrested a man bound for Fort Good Hope at the airport on August 5.

In a statement, the RCMP said that the arrest happened after the detachment received a tip claiming a passenger was travelling to Fort Good Hope from Yellowknife with the drug “on their person.”

The 29-year old Fort Good Hope resident was subsequently arrested at the airport and is facing charges for “possession of cocaine with the purpose of trafficking.”

The man has currently been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.