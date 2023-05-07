Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Yellowknife & NWT Events

Submit your own events or check out our guide below.

October

November 2023

December
MO
TU
WE
TH
FR
SA
SU
30
31
1

Yellowknife International Film Festival

Yellowknife International Film Festival
All Day
2

Yellowknife International Film Festival

Yellowknife International Film Festival
All Day
3

Yellowknife Volleyball League Tournament

Yellowknife Volleyball League Tournament
All Day
This is the Fall Tournament of Yellowknife Volleyball Association. For further details, visit http://www.ykva.ca , ...

Yellowknife International Film Festival

Yellowknife International Film Festival
All Day

Comic Books and Carte Blanche

Comic Books and Carte Blanche
All Day
Join us for The Gallery’s first comic collection! Yellowknife artists Carey Bray, Kody Ferron, and Trevor Patterson bring us their take on new and reimagined characters from within the comic genre. Not just for kids, comic art through the years has provided insight and critique into modern society and has created faces , ...

Yellowknife’s Got Talent – Youth Edition

Yellowknife’s Got Talent – Youth Edition
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Yellowknife Youth, let’s see your talent! GENERAL EVENT INFO Background In a collaboration between Home Base Yellowknife and Ice Cold Collective YK, the Hear Me Out! program presents Yellowknife’s Got Talent – Youth Edition. Located on Chief Drygeese Territory, Yellowknife’s Got Talent is an , ...
4

Yellowknife Volleyball League Tournament

Yellowknife Volleyball League Tournament
All Day
This is the Fall Tournament of Yellowknife Volleyball Association. For further details, visit http://www.ykva.ca , ...

Yellowknife International Film Festival

Yellowknife International Film Festival
All Day

Comic Books and Carte Blanche

Comic Books and Carte Blanche
All Day
Join us for The Gallery’s first comic collection! Yellowknife artists Carey Bray, Kody Ferron, and Trevor Patterson bring us their take on new and reimagined characters from within the comic genre. Not just for kids, comic art through the years has provided insight and critique into modern society and has created faces , ...

Fiddle Workshop

Fiddle Workshop
9:00am - 12:00am
We have planned an exciting fiddling weekend for November 4 and 5th!  Stacey Read, Jarred Albright, and Andrea Bettger will be leading workshops on Saturday and Sunday.  Jarred and Stacey’s bios are at the bottom of this message, if you would like to read about how great they are!  Registration is available for , ...

Makerspace YK: Intro to 3D Printing

Makerspace YK: Intro to 3D Printing
11:00am - 1:00pm

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Ornament Decorating Fundraiser

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Ornament Decorating Fundraiser
1:00pm - 4:00pm
re you looking for a fun and relaxing afternoon activity with friends or family? Come out to the Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts pop-up pottery painting afternoon. This event will be held at the Northern United Place on Saturday November 4th and will feature holiday-themed ornaments for you to decorate. For $25 ea , ...

Woodyard 8th Anniversary

Woodyard 8th Anniversary
5:00pm - 11:00pm

Fiddle Dance

Fiddle Dance
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Come kick up your heels on Saturday November 4th, from 7-9pm, at Northern United Place. Live music and dancing with Stacey Read, Jarred Albright, Andrea Bettger and Ben Russo! Square dance calling by Ryan McCord! Jigging instruction by Olga Aviugana and Vanessa Sanguez! All ages welcome! This is a free event, but donat , ...
5

Yellowknife Volleyball League Tournament

Yellowknife Volleyball League Tournament
All Day
This is the Fall Tournament of Yellowknife Volleyball Association. For further details, visit http://www.ykva.ca , ...

Yellowknife International Film Festival

Yellowknife International Film Festival
All Day

Comic Books and Carte Blanche

Comic Books and Carte Blanche
All Day
Join us for The Gallery’s first comic collection! Yellowknife artists Carey Bray, Kody Ferron, and Trevor Patterson bring us their take on new and reimagined characters from within the comic genre. Not just for kids, comic art through the years has provided insight and critique into modern society and has created faces , ...

Fiddle Workshop

Fiddle Workshop
12:00am - 11:30am
We have planned an exciting fiddling weekend for November 4 and 5th!  Stacey Read, Jarred Albright, and Andrea Bettger will be leading workshops on Saturday and Sunday.  Jarred and Stacey’s bios are at the bottom of this message, if you would like to read about how great they are!  Registration is available for , ...

Sunday Morning Service

Sunday Morning Service
11:00am
Find Meaning, Purpose, and Community Every Sunday at St. John’s In this chaotic world, many of us yearn for meaning, purpose, and connection with others. St. John’s church offers all that and more. Join us each Sunday morning as we come together to reflect, learn, pray, and build community! , ...

Christmas Pop-Up Shop

Christmas Pop-Up Shop
11:00am
Stop by and get a start on your Christmas shopping. , ...
6

YKHEMP Arsenic Testing

YKHEMP Arsenic Testing
All Day
The Health Effects Monitoring Program (YK HEMP) is continuing sample collection this Fall . Starting October 10, our team will be going door-to-door to over 1000 randomly selected households in Yellowknife, inviting children and youth (3 to 19) in those households to take part in this important study. Participation in , ...

Comic Books and Carte Blanche

Comic Books and Carte Blanche
All Day
Join us for The Gallery’s first comic collection! Yellowknife artists Carey Bray, Kody Ferron, and Trevor Patterson bring us their take on new and reimagined characters from within the comic genre. Not just for kids, comic art through the years has provided insight and critique into modern society and has created faces , ...
7

Comic Books and Carte Blanche

Comic Books and Carte Blanche
All Day
Join us for The Gallery’s first comic collection! Yellowknife artists Carey Bray, Kody Ferron, and Trevor Patterson bring us their take on new and reimagined characters from within the comic genre. Not just for kids, comic art through the years has provided insight and critique into modern society and has created faces , ...

Northern Special Bitter Beer Launch Party

Northern Special Bitter Beer Launch Party
4:00pm - 10:00pm
Join us Tuesday Nov 7th from 4-10PM at The Woodyard for a Special Launch party of the New and exciting 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 honouring our beautiful pets from the North. $1 from every can and pint sold will be donated to the @NWTSPCA. Single cans of this limited edition brew will also be available at The Woodyar , ...
8

Comic Books and Carte Blanche

Comic Books and Carte Blanche
All Day
Join us for The Gallery’s first comic collection! Yellowknife artists Carey Bray, Kody Ferron, and Trevor Patterson bring us their take on new and reimagined characters from within the comic genre. Not just for kids, comic art through the years has provided insight and critique into modern society and has created faces , ...

Indigenous Veterans Day Candlelight Service

Indigenous Veterans Day Candlelight Service
7:00pm - 8:00pm
9

Comic Books and Carte Blanche

Comic Books and Carte Blanche
All Day
Join us for The Gallery’s first comic collection! Yellowknife artists Carey Bray, Kody Ferron, and Trevor Patterson bring us their take on new and reimagined characters from within the comic genre. Not just for kids, comic art through the years has provided insight and critique into modern society and has created faces , ...
10

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau
All Day
Laurence Marie Bilodeau returns for her second exhibition at The Gallery. Laurence’s work incorporates acrylic paint, local flora, and minerals among other mixed media in pieces created with intention to create calm and harmony in the viewers. , ...

Social Fabric opening celebration

Social Fabric opening celebration
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Join us for the wine & cheese opening celebration for our new juried exhibit SOCIAL FABRIC 3! This is our third time staging a community fabric and fibre arts show, but our first time in a ‘real’ gallery space. Come see the work and toast the 21 artists who were selected! Artists: Lea Schwarz, Jessica B , ...
11

Game Knight, Northern United Place

Game Knight, Northern United Place
7:00am - 11:00pm
Free, family-friendly event. We cannot wait to see you out! Bring your favourite game, or try someone else’s. We meet upstairs in room 205 NOTE: If you have any cold/flu like symptoms please stay home We realize it’s probably not COVID, but just play it safe. We are back to our regular biweekly schedule, an , ...

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau
All Day
Laurence Marie Bilodeau returns for her second exhibition at The Gallery. Laurence’s work incorporates acrylic paint, local flora, and minerals among other mixed media in pieces created with intention to create calm and harmony in the viewers. , ...

Fort Smith Remembrance Day Service

Fort Smith Remembrance Day Service
9:30am - 12:00pm

Military Parade and Wreath Laying

Military Parade and Wreath Laying
9:40am - 10:30am

Hay River Remembrance Day Ceremony

Hay River Remembrance Day Ceremony
10:00am - 12:00pm

Yellowknife Remembrance Day Service

Yellowknife Remembrance Day Service
10:40am - 11:50am
12

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau
All Day
Laurence Marie Bilodeau returns for her second exhibition at The Gallery. Laurence’s work incorporates acrylic paint, local flora, and minerals among other mixed media in pieces created with intention to create calm and harmony in the viewers. , ...

Sunday Morning Service

Sunday Morning Service
11:00am
Find Meaning, Purpose, and Community Every Sunday at St. John’s In this chaotic world, many of us yearn for meaning, purpose, and connection with others. St. John’s church offers all that and more. Join us each Sunday morning as we come together to reflect, learn, pray, and build community! , ...
13

YKHEMP Arsenic Testing

YKHEMP Arsenic Testing
All Day
The Health Effects Monitoring Program (YK HEMP) is continuing sample collection this Fall . Starting October 10, our team will be going door-to-door to over 1000 randomly selected households in Yellowknife, inviting children and youth (3 to 19) in those households to take part in this important study. Participation in , ...

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau
All Day
Laurence Marie Bilodeau returns for her second exhibition at The Gallery. Laurence’s work incorporates acrylic paint, local flora, and minerals among other mixed media in pieces created with intention to create calm and harmony in the viewers. , ...

Holiday Workshop at BPs

Holiday Workshop at BPs
6:30pm - 9:00pm
Join us for this super special Holiday Workshop Paint night with Kerri’s Creations! We are going to paint 18′ Door Rounds, 4 options to choose from. To register please contact Kerri at knolting@live.ca or 867-445-4823 Cost is only $75 plus tax! Reserve your spot today! Monday November 13, 6:30pm. , ...
14

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau
All Day
Laurence Marie Bilodeau returns for her second exhibition at The Gallery. Laurence’s work incorporates acrylic paint, local flora, and minerals among other mixed media in pieces created with intention to create calm and harmony in the viewers. , ...

Textile Repair Tuesday

Textile Repair Tuesday
6:00pm - 8:00pm
15

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau

Reflection by Laurence Marie Bilodeau
All Day
Laurence Marie Bilodeau returns for her second exhibition at The Gallery. Laurence’s work incorporates acrylic paint, local flora, and minerals among other mixed media in pieces created with intention to create calm and harmony in the viewers. , ...
16

Hans Off My Fairytales @ NACC

Hans Off My Fairytales @ NACC
6:30pm - 12:00am
Parcel of Rogues Yellowknife presents: Hans Off My Fairytales From Thursday, November 16 to Saturday, November 18 Parcel of Rogues Yellowknife makes a triumphant return to the NACC stage with their performance of Kira Hall’s Hans Off My Fairytales.  With 7 performances over 3 days this homegrown production features bot , ...
17

Embroider TV by Aidan Charpentier

Embroider TV by Aidan Charpentier
4:00pm - 8:00pm
When you can hear the art. Aidan Charpentier (Embroider TV) immortalizes your childhood memories in fabric with his whimsical designs. We are thrilled to have him joining our roster of artist this fall with his opening on November 17. , ...

Hans Off My Fairytales @ NACC

Hans Off My Fairytales @ NACC
All Day
Parcel of Rogues Yellowknife presents: Hans Off My Fairytales From Thursday, November 16 to Saturday, November 18 Parcel of Rogues Yellowknife makes a triumphant return to the NACC stage with their performance of Kira Hall’s Hans Off My Fairytales.  With 7 performances over 3 days this homegrown production features bot , ...
18

Men´s Breakfast

Men´s Breakfast
8:00am - 8:30am
Men’s Breakfast at St. John’s Church Hall , ...

Weledeh Christmas Craft Sale

Weledeh Christmas Craft Sale
10:00am - 3:00pm

Yellowknife Watercolour Society Show & Sale

Yellowknife Watercolour Society Show & Sale
10:00am - 4:00pm
Come and see the paintings by the members of the Yellowknife Watercolour Society.  Some paintings will be offered for sale.  You can even try doing a watercolour painting of your own. , ...

Makerspace YK: Wood Shop Orientation

Makerspace YK: Wood Shop Orientation
11:00am - 2:00pm

Hans Off My Fairytales @ NACC

Hans Off My Fairytales @ NACC
12:00am - 9:00pm
Parcel of Rogues Yellowknife presents: Hans Off My Fairytales From Thursday, November 16 to Saturday, November 18 Parcel of Rogues Yellowknife makes a triumphant return to the NACC stage with their performance of Kira Hall’s Hans Off My Fairytales.  With 7 performances over 3 days this homegrown production features bot , ...
19

Sunday Morning Service

Sunday Morning Service
11:00am
Find Meaning, Purpose, and Community Every Sunday at St. John’s In this chaotic world, many of us yearn for meaning, purpose, and connection with others. St. John’s church offers all that and more. Join us each Sunday morning as we come together to reflect, learn, pray, and build community! , ...
20

YKHEMP Arsenic Testing

YKHEMP Arsenic Testing
All Day
The Health Effects Monitoring Program (YK HEMP) is continuing sample collection this Fall . Starting October 10, our team will be going door-to-door to over 1000 randomly selected households in Yellowknife, inviting children and youth (3 to 19) in those households to take part in this important study. Participation in , ...
21
22
23
24

Fire & Ice by Jessica McVicker – opening reception

Fire & Ice by Jessica McVicker – opening reception
4:00pm - 8:00pm
Featuring A new collection of paintings expressing the everyday of the Northern experience , ...
25

Game Knight, Northern United Place

Game Knight, Northern United Place
7:00am - 11:00pm
Free, family-friendly event. We cannot wait to see you out! Bring your favourite game, or try someone else’s. We meet upstairs in room 205 NOTE: If you have any cold/flu like symptoms please stay home We realize it’s probably not COVID, but just play it safe. We are back to our regular biweekly schedule, an , ...

Yellowknife United Church NUP Craft sale

Yellowknife United Church NUP Craft sale
10:00am - 3:00pm
Yellowknife United Church NUP Christmas Craft Sale NUP 5004 54 St, Yellowknife, NT Free admission doors open from 10:00 am to 3:00pm! , ...

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale
10:00am - 12:00am
Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale is taking place November 25 and 26 and December 2 and 3 from 10am to 2 pm each day. Sale is taking place at the Guild which is located at 113 Kam Lake Road. If you wish you can sign up for time slots for the morning. These time slots will open on November 15, 2 , ...

Authors’ Showcase at the Visitors Centre

Authors’ Showcase at the Visitors Centre
10:00am - 2:00pm
NorthWords NWT is hosting an Author’s Showcase at the Visitor’s Centre on November 25th from 10-2pm. Author’s are invited to bring their own books and gear to make sales to holiday shoppers in attendance. Local beaders are also welcome to join to add a little extra fun to this event. There is no , ...

Yellowknife Santa Claus Parade

Yellowknife Santa Claus Parade
5:00pm - 7:00pm

Trio Mediaeval

Trio Mediaeval
7:30pm
The crystalline voices of Trio Mediaeval have captivated audiences since the group was founded in Oslo in 1997. The Grammy-nominated trio’s core repertoire features sacred monophonic and polyphonic medieval music from England, Italy and France; contemporary works written for the ensemble; and traditional Norwegian, Swe , ...
26

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale
10:00am - 12:00am
Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale is taking place November 25 and 26 and December 2 and 3 from 10am to 2 pm each day. Sale is taking place at the Guild which is located at 113 Kam Lake Road. If you wish you can sign up for time slots for the morning. These time slots will open on November 15, 2 , ...

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale
10:00am - 12:00am
Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale is taking place November 25 and 26 and December 2 and 3 from 10am to 2 pm each day. Sale is taking place at the Guild which is located at 113 Kam Lake Road. If you wish you can sign up for time slots for the morning. These time slots will open on November 15, 2 , ...

Sunday Morning Service

Sunday Morning Service
11:00am
Find Meaning, Purpose, and Community Every Sunday at St. John’s In this chaotic world, many of us yearn for meaning, purpose, and connection with others. St. John’s church offers all that and more. Join us each Sunday morning as we come together to reflect, learn, pray, and build community! , ...

Music at the Museum

Music at the Museum
3:00pm - 4:30pm
Join the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre (PWNHC) and Music Teachers’ Association of the Northwest Territories for a series of monthly live music performances. These events are intended to provide a space for local music students of all ages to gather and gain   experience performing for an audience. Date , ...
27

YKHEMP Arsenic Testing

YKHEMP Arsenic Testing
All Day
The Health Effects Monitoring Program (YK HEMP) is continuing sample collection this Fall . Starting October 10, our team will be going door-to-door to over 1000 randomly selected households in Yellowknife, inviting children and youth (3 to 19) in those households to take part in this important study. Participation in , ...

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale
10:00am - 12:00am
Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale is taking place November 25 and 26 and December 2 and 3 from 10am to 2 pm each day. Sale is taking place at the Guild which is located at 113 Kam Lake Road. If you wish you can sign up for time slots for the morning. These time slots will open on November 15, 2 , ...
28
29
30
1
2
3

