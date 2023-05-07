Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale

10:00am - 12:00am

Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale is taking place November 25 and 26 and December 2 and 3 from 10am to 2 pm each day. Sale is taking place at the Guild which is located at 113 Kam Lake Road. If you wish you can sign up for time slots for the morning. These time slots will open on November 15, 2 , ...