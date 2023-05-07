Join us for The Gallery’s first comic collection! Yellowknife artists Carey Bray, Kody Ferron, and Trevor Patterson bring us their take on new and reimagined characters from within the comic genre. Not just for kids, comic art through the years has provided insight and critique into modern society and has created faces , ...
Yellowknife Youth, let’s see your talent!
GENERAL EVENT INFO
Background
In a collaboration between Home Base Yellowknife and Ice Cold Collective YK, the Hear Me Out! program presents Yellowknife’s Got Talent – Youth Edition.
Located on Chief Drygeese Territory, Yellowknife’s Got Talent is an , ...
We have planned an exciting fiddling weekend for November 4 and 5th! Stacey Read, Jarred Albright, and Andrea Bettger will be leading workshops on Saturday and Sunday. Jarred and Stacey’s bios are at the bottom of this message, if you would like to read about how great they are! Registration is available for , ...
Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Ornament Decorating Fundraiser
1:00pm - 4:00pm
re you looking for a fun and relaxing afternoon activity with friends or family? Come out to the Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts pop-up pottery painting afternoon. This event will be held at the Northern United Place on Saturday November 4th and will feature holiday-themed ornaments for you to decorate. For $25 ea , ...
Come kick up your heels on Saturday November 4th, from 7-9pm, at Northern United Place.
Live music and dancing with Stacey Read, Jarred Albright, Andrea Bettger and Ben Russo! Square dance calling by Ryan McCord!
Jigging instruction by Olga Aviugana and Vanessa Sanguez!
All ages welcome! This is a free event, but donat , ...
We have planned an exciting fiddling weekend for November 4 and 5th! Stacey Read, Jarred Albright, and Andrea Bettger will be leading workshops on Saturday and Sunday. Jarred and Stacey’s bios are at the bottom of this message, if you would like to read about how great they are! Registration is available for , ...
Find Meaning, Purpose, and Community Every Sunday at St. John’s
In this chaotic world, many of us yearn for meaning, purpose, and connection with others. St. John’s church offers all that and more.
Join us each Sunday morning as we come together to reflect, learn, pray, and build community!
, ...
The Health Effects Monitoring Program (YK HEMP) is continuing sample collection this Fall . Starting October 10, our team will be going door-to-door to over 1000 randomly selected households in Yellowknife, inviting children and youth (3 to 19) in those households to take part in this important study.
Participation in , ...
Join us Tuesday Nov 7th from 4-10PM at The Woodyard for a Special Launch party of the New and exciting 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 honouring our beautiful pets from the North.
$1 from every can and pint sold will be donated to the @NWTSPCA. Single cans of this limited edition brew will also be available at The Woodyar , ...
Laurence Marie Bilodeau returns for her second exhibition at The Gallery. Laurence’s work incorporates acrylic paint, local flora, and minerals among other mixed media in pieces created with intention to create calm and harmony in the viewers.
, ...
Join us for the wine & cheese opening celebration for our new juried exhibit SOCIAL FABRIC 3! This is our third time staging a community fabric and fibre arts show, but our first time in a ‘real’ gallery space. Come see the work and toast the 21 artists who were selected!
Artists: Lea Schwarz, Jessica B , ...
Free, family-friendly event. We cannot wait to see you out! Bring your favourite game, or try someone else’s. We meet upstairs in room 205
NOTE: If you have any cold/flu like symptoms please stay home We realize it’s probably not COVID, but just play it safe. We are back to our regular biweekly schedule, an , ...
, ...
, ...
, ...
Join us for this super special Holiday Workshop Paint night with Kerri’s Creations! We are going to paint 18′ Door Rounds, 4 options to choose from.
To register please contact Kerri at knolting@live.ca or 867-445-4823
Cost is only $75 plus tax! Reserve your spot today!
Monday November 13, 6:30pm.
, ...
, ...
, ...
Parcel of Rogues Yellowknife presents: Hans Off My Fairytales
From Thursday, November 16 to Saturday, November 18 Parcel of Rogues Yellowknife makes a triumphant return to the NACC stage with their performance of Kira Hall’s Hans Off My Fairytales. With 7 performances over 3 days this homegrown production features bot , ...
When you can hear the art. Aidan Charpentier (Embroider TV) immortalizes your childhood memories in fabric with his whimsical designs. We are thrilled to have him joining our roster of artist this fall with his opening on November 17.
, ...
Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale
10:00am - 12:00am
Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts Annual Christmas Sale is taking place November 25 and 26 and December 2 and 3 from 10am to 2 pm each day. Sale is taking place at the Guild which is located at 113 Kam Lake Road. If you wish you can sign up for time slots for the morning. These time slots will open on November 15, 2 , ...
NorthWords NWT is hosting an Author’s Showcase at the Visitor’s Centre on November 25th from 10-2pm.
Author’s are invited to bring their own books and gear to make sales to holiday shoppers in attendance. Local beaders are also welcome to join to add a little extra fun to this event.
There is no , ...
The crystalline voices of Trio Mediaeval have captivated audiences since the group was founded in Oslo in 1997. The Grammy-nominated trio’s core repertoire features sacred monophonic and polyphonic medieval music from England, Italy and France; contemporary works written for the ensemble; and traditional Norwegian, Swe , ...
Find Meaning, Purpose, and Community Every Sunday at St. John’s
In this chaotic world, many of us yearn for meaning, purpose, and connection with others. St. John’s church offers all that and more.
Join us each Sunday morning as we come together to reflect, learn, pray, and build community!
, ...
Join the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre (PWNHC) and Music Teachers’ Association of the Northwest Territories for a series of monthly live music performances.
These events are intended to provide a space for local music students of all ages to gather and gain experience performing for an audience.
Date , ...
