Boil-water advisory in Délı̨nę is lifted

A boil-water advisory issued for the Sahtu community of Délı̨nę on Friday afternoon has been lifted, the NWT government said on Monday.

The advisory was precautionary due to a higher-than-normal level of muddiness in the community’s water. At the time, nobody had reported becoming sick from the water, the territory stated in announcing the measure.

No associated illness had been reported by Monday either.

Residents were advised to boil water for at least one minute before consuming it. More information on what to do during a boil-water advisory can be found on the territory’s website.