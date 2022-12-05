Our latest list of NWT holiday markets – updated December 4

A number of holiday sales have already taken place in the Northwest Territories but there are plenty left. We’ve compiled a list.

From stocking stuffers to traditional northern art, these markets are a great way to shop locally for holiday gifts. On this page you’ll find a list of markets we know about in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River, Fort Smith, and Fort Simpson.

Though this year’s markets look different than last year’s in terms of capacity and vaccine requirements, many do still offer pre-registration, which means skipping line-ups and ensuring you get inside before they close.

Are we missing a market you’re running or appearing at? Email our arts reporter with details – the date and time of the event, the venue, and a link to a webpage that has more information if available – and we’ll add the market to this list.

Yellowknife

Tuesday, December 6: Late-night shopping with local crafters from 5-9pm at Signed.

Thursday, December 8: The downtown shop hop takes place in Yellowknife from 5-10pm.

Saturday, December 10: A pop-up holiday sale will be held at Centre Ice Plaza from 10am-3pm with local vendors and artists.

Northern Mosaic Network and the NWT Creative Collective are holding a holiday market in the Katimavik Rooms at the Explorer Hotel from 10am-5pm. Vendors can still sign up to participate, with preference being given to 2SLGBTQIPA+, youth and/or BIPOC community members.

Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11: Robbie’s Craig Northern Projects has a holiday pop-up art sale at The Art Den, 3602 Franklin Avenue, from 11am till 5pm each day.

Tuesday, December 13: Late-night shopping with local crafters from 5-9pm at Signed.

Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17: The Christmas Market on 47 Street will take place at the Gallery on 47th with local art, baked goods, custom gift baskets and photos with Santa. A reception will be held on the Friday night from 5-9pm, with additional shopping hours from 11am-4pm on Saturday.

Saturday, December 17: Artisans from Fort Providence will hold a Christmas craft sale from 10am till 1pm at the Tree of Peace.

Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18: Robbie’s Craig Northern Projects has a holiday pop-up art sale at The Art Den, 3602 Franklin Avenue, from 11am till 5pm each day.

Sunday, December 18: NJ Macpherson School is hosting its One Week Until Christmas Sale from 11am-4pm.

Tuesday, December 20: Late-night shopping with local crafters from 5-9pm at Signed.

Tuesday, December 20 to Friday, December 23: Robbie’s Craig Northern Projects has a holiday pop-up art sale at The Art Den, 3602 Franklin Avenue, from 11am till 5pm each day.

Behchokǫ̀

Wednesday, December 7: Behchokǫ̀’s Christmas bazaar begins at 2pm inside the Kǫ̀ Gocho Centre, with a range of traditional arts and crafts being showcased.

Hay River

Saturday, December 10: A Winter Market will be held at the Hay River Legion from 11am-3pm. The market will feature gifts, crafts and treats from local vendors. A separate market takes place at 83 Reserve Highway from 10am-2pm.

Fort Simpson

Thursday, December 8 to Wednesday, December 14: The Open Sky Creative Society is hosting its third Christmas Bazaar at the Open Sky Gallery. Vendors wanting to participate can still sign up by email.

A bit different from other markets, vendors will not be required to attend their tables during the sale, and instead tables will be run by Open Sky staff.