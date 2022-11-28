Cabin Radio is hiring a reporter based in Yellowknife, NWT

Cabin Radio is hiring a reporter. Join a trusted, widely read, and innovative multimedia newsroom where your wellbeing and professional development are prioritized.

Location: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Contract: Initial six-month term

Salary and benefits: Competitive salary and Cabin Radio employee health benefits program, 20 days’ paid vacation per year (plus statutory holidays) pro-rated, pleasant office sofas, friendly colleagues who often bring coffee, variety of office dogs, easy access to canoe trips and cross-country skiing.

The role: You’ll be covering breaking news of all kinds and you’ll also be assigned the specialist field of northern justice. We want you to take on reporting that examines the justice system in the NWT: what’s working? What isn’t working? What changes are being made or could be made? How does that system intersect with health, education, housing and other areas? We’ll give you a comprehensive briefing and then it’ll be your field to explore.

The medium: Most of your work will be written. There will also be opportunities to tell stories through audio, video, data and social channels.

To apply: Send the following to Ollie Williams, head of programming and news, by 11pm MT on Sunday, December 4:

Your résumé and a short cover letter outlining what marks you out as a candidate. Three work samples (which can involve any platform, e.g. written, audio, video, social, data).

About Cabin Radio

Founded in 2017, Cabin Radio is owned and operated by five Yellowknife residents. Our owners and a small staff run our independent internet radio station, online newsroom, and Facebook and Instagram channels designed to keep residents of the Northwest Territories informed and entertained.

Our reporting is trusted, precise, robust, fair, and quick. People in the NWT head to our website first for breaking news reporting on which they can rely. Our reporting receives up to a million views each month and is shortlisted for major awards alongside the likes of the CBC and Globe and Mail.

We have no parent company, it’s just us. Our reporters are valued members of a small team, which means your wellbeing and professional development are important.

What we’re looking for:

An ability to quickly and accurately produce written reporting on breaking news.

A desire to uncover more about northern justice and help our audience understand the system’s impacts.

An understanding of media law.

Considered beneficial:

Familiarity with court reporting.

An understanding of the Northwest Territories, its peoples and its communities.

Knowledge of photography, radio broadcasting and/or video production.

An understanding of WordPress.

If you have questions about the role, Cabin Radio, or any aspect of our hiring process, contact us for more information.

About Yellowknife

If you’re from the NWT (we particularly encourage applications from NWT residents), you already know – it’s the best place to live.

Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ – on Chief Drygeese territory – are unlike any southern town. There is real character here, both in the communities and the 20,000 or so people who call them home. Quality journalism here thrives because Yellowknife’s welcoming community gets to know its best reporters and comes to rely on them.

Yellowknife residents spend their summers in canoes, hiking, playing ball, exploring, holding festivals, and fishing. They spend their winters skiing, snowmobiling, drinking craft beers, hanging out at holiday markets, building snow castles, and playing a lot of hockey. While northern lives are often lived on the land, no matter what excites you, there’ll be something new about it here.

The wider NWT is not represented by Yellowknife. If you’re new to the territory, we’ll work to give you opportunities to better understand the many communities and peoples that form the Northwest Territories.

An interview at Yellowknife’s Folk on the Rocks music festival in 2018.

An interview in Studio One.

Yellowknife from the air.

Penny, the Cabin Radio dog, savours the moment as she receives Yellowknife’s 2020 small business of the year award on behalf of her employer.

Federal election candidates in Cabin Radio’s live forum on October 16, 2019.

Ron MacLean anchors Hockey Day in Canada from downtown Yellowknife in 2020.

Multiple Juno-winning musician Leela Gilday performs on Yellowknife’s Frame Lake Trail in August 2020.