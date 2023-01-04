Cabin Radio’s guide to NWT arts events

January. Sometimes it’s bleak outside but, like our hearts, it’s never bleak inside. Here’s our guide to arts events coming up this month.

We’ll be updating this page throughout the year with details of events related to the arts in the Northwest Territories, in a bid to improve the visibility of the territory’s various arts communities.

If you know of an event that you don’t see on the list, email us with details.

Yellowknife

Throughout January: Yellowknife NOW! will remain at the Yellowknife Visitor Centre art gallery, showcasing Yellowknife artists such as Mike Mitchell, Terry Pamplin and Bob Wilson. The gallery is open from 10am to 6pm Monday through Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sundays.

Friday, January 6: The Multicultural Community of Yellowknife will hold its first African Dance Class at the Quality Inn & Suites from 7-9pm. All levels of experience are welcome to this free class.

Friday, January 6 and Saturday January 7: The Gallery on 47th is hosting its Out with the Old, In with the New Year art sale. Select art pieces from last year’s shows will be on sale at 20, 10, or five-percent discounts. An artist reception will be held on Friday night from 5-8pm, with additional shopping hours from 11am-4pm on Saturday.

Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8: The National 48-Hour Film Festival will take place from 6pm on January 6 until 6pm on January 8, giving participants 48 hours to write, shoot, edit, and submit a short film. All films will screen at the Capitol Theatre on January 15, while the top two films will go on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival Lightbox Theatre. Those wanting to participate can register online.

Friday, January 13: The Multicultural Community of Yellowknife will hold another African Dance Class at the Quality Inn & Suites from 7-9pm. All levels of experience are welcome to this free class.

Saturday, January 14: Performances return to NACC, starting with the first show of the Songs and Stories of the Beaufort Delta tour, featuring music by Louie and Leanne Goose and stories by Wade Vaneltsi. They will be joined on stage in Yellowknife by Priscilla’s Revenge. The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are $40 each.

Voice and electronics duo Sbot N Wo will host free musical workshops from 11am-12:30pm at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. No musical, improvisational, or technical skills are required to participate. Following their workshop, the duo will perform a concert of semi-structured improvisations based on the human voice. The performance starts at 2:30pm and entry is free.

Sunday, January 15: The first of Saxifrage Studio’s Masterpiece Sundays: 10th Anniversary Edition will happen from 1-4:30pm at 5507 47 Street. Art classes in Van Gogh’s Starry Night will be offered at 10-percent off the regular $185 entry fee.

Sunday, January 15: Films submitted to the National 48 Hour Film Festival will screen at the Capitol Theatre.

Thursday, January 19 to Saturday, January 21: Offbeat astrophotographer Paul Zizka and Offbeat contributor Kris Andres are hosting Nights of Wonder, a creative night and aurora photography workshop at the Explorer Hotel.

Friday, January 20: Gather: A Spoken Word Open Mic will be hosted by NorthWords at the Top Knight. Those interested in participating will have five minutes each to perform an original spoken-word piece. This includes poetry, comedy skits, excerpts from a novel, and stories. Doors open at 7pm for a 7:30pm start time.

Saxifrage Studio is hosting Art on the Van Gogh – Starry Night from 7-11pm. Art supplies, wine, and chocolate are provided. The cost is $65 but until January 14, entry is offered at 10-percent off.

Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21: The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival will be at NACC as part of its world tour. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Overlander Sports.

Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21: Nikolai Deleff will show original paintings at the Gallery on 47th in a reception on Friday from 5-8pm and Saturday from 11am-4pm.

Saturday January 21: The Ditch Hearts will perform a Rock & Roll Revival at the Top Knight. Starting at 8pm, the night will include special guests The Stray Dogs and Andrew Shedden. Tickets are $15.

Sunday, January 22: The second of Saxifrage Studio’s Masterpiece Sundays: 10th Anniversary Edition will happen from 1-4:30pm at 5507 47 Street. Art classes in Munch Screams in the New Year will be offered at 10-percent off the regular $185 entry fee.

Monday, January 23 to Wednesday, January 25: Offbeat photographers Paul Zizka and Kris Andres will host a second Nights of Wonder workshop in night and aurora photography at the Explorer Hotel.

Thursday, January 26: Personnel Support Programs Yellowknife is hosting an Aurora Photography Workshop in the JTFN Mess hall from 7:30-10:30pm. Registration is free and participants must be 16 years of age and older.

Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28: Nikolai Deleff will be at the Gallery on 47th for a second weekend showing original paintings from 5-8pm on Friday and 11am-4pm on Saturday.

Saturday, January 28: The Children’s Festival of Silliness will be at NACC on January 28 with an English play and a French musical, performed with puppets and costumes making the songs accessible to those who don’t speak French. The English show starts at 1pm and the French show will follow at 5pm. Tickets are $5.

Intro to Encaustics: Fire Painting will be held at the Saxifrage Studio from 1-5pm. Artist Tracey Bryant will guide participants through the introductory workshop. The cost is $150 per person, which includes materials, coffee, tea and treats. Until January 14, entry costs are 10-percent off.

Sunday, January 29: The third of Saxifrage Studio’s Masterpiece Sundays: 10th Anniversary Edition will happen from 1-4:30pm at 5507 47 Street. Art classes in Dali Long Legged Elephants will be offered at 10-percent off the regular $185 entry fee.

The NWT Music Teachers Association is hosting its final Music at the Museum performance, a free concert by music students of all ages. The performance will be held at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre Cafe from 3-4pm.

NACC will hold its Annual General Meeting online at 1pm. Those wanting to participate can email NACC to register.

Sunday, February 5: The final Saxifrage Studio Masterpiece Sundays: 10th Anniversary Edition will happen from 1-4:30pm at 5507 47 Street. Art classes in Miro Creatures will be offered at 10-percent off the regular $185 entry fee.

Hay River

Monday, January 16: Wade Vaneltsi and Louie and Leanne Goose will be at the Kátł’odeeche First Nation Community Hall at 7:30pm performing Songs and Stories of the Beaufort Delta. Tickets are by donation.

Fort Smith

Thursday, January 5: The Mary Kaeser Library is hosting the Fort Smith launch of The Other Ones, a book by NWT author Jamesie Fournier. Held in the curling lounge in the Fort Smith Community and Recreation Centre, the launch begins at 6:30pm.

Tuesday, January 17: The third show of Songs and Stories of the Beaufort Delta will be performed by Wade Vaneltsi and Louie and Leanne Goose at 7:30pm at the Salt River First Nation’s centre. Tickets are by donation.

Norman Wells

Wednesday, January 18: The final performance of the Songs and Stories of the Beaufort Delta tour will happen at the Dennis Drolet Community Hall. Wade Vaneltsi and Louie and Leanne Goose will share stories of the North starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are by donation.