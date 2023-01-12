GNWT to hold public hearing on northern food security

A committee of Northwest Territories MLAs is looking for public feedback on how to improve food security in the territory.

With more residents than ever struggling to afford groceries, local food production still reeling from a severe flood in the territory’s most productive agricultural zone, and a supply chain that’s increasingly showing its vulnerabilities, issues around northern food security have been more prominent than ever.

Now, two of the legislature’s standing committees – one on social development and one on economic development and the environment – want to hear what northerners, non-profits and businesses think ought to be done.

A public hearing has been scheduled for February 9 at 7pm.

According to a press release distributed by the Legislative Assembly, the committees want to hear about ongoing challenges as well as ideas to improve food affordability and food transport.

Other goals include diversifying the food supply chain and increasing food production, harvesting, and sharing across regions.

Residents are asked to send thoughts, ideas and suggestions by email. You can also arrange to give a presentation virtually or in person at the upcoming hearing via the same email address.