Yellowknife student Chloe Son is finalist for Loran scholarship

Chloe Son, 17, was at a Canadian student leadership conference in 2019 when she first heard about the Loran scholarship.

“What really led me to apply to it is because it’s not just a scholarship,” she told Cabin Radio on Friday. “It’s a whole organization.”

Now, in 2023, Son has been selected as a Loran finalist.

The Loran scholarship was founded in 1988. National organization the Loran Foundation, a partner of 25 Canadian universities, says it is the first in Canada to grant undergraduate awards based on a mix of academic achievement, extracurricular activity and leadership potential.

Each year, up to 36 Loran scholars are selected, matched with a trusted Canadian mentor for four years, and given an annual stipend and tuition waiver.

Yellowknifers have not only made the shortlist in the past, but gone on to receive full scholarships. Emma Willoughby did so in 2019, as did Adithi Balaji a year later.

Loran says its scholarships are associated with character, service and leadership are words used to describe Loran scholars. The foundation says it supports “young people who have the integrity and courage to make difficult decisions, the perseverance to work towards long-term goals, the curiosity to better understand the world around them and the drive to make positive change in their communities.”

Son highlights her community service work.

In high school, Son said, she ‘fell in love’ with helping her community and other people. She is the president of her green team, volunteers with youth rotary, fundraises, and says she really enjoys drama productions.

“Environmentalism is the biggest thing I care about, just living in the North my whole life,” Son said.

“I’ve always enjoyed being outside my whole life, I really enjoy the outdoors … but to see the effects that happen each year from climate change, it just really weighs on me.”

Son has already narrowed down her anticipated majors for university: political science as an undergraduate degree and then, hopefully, law school.

Now a finalist for the Loran scholarship, Son says everything that comes with the scholarship is what drew her in, not just the money.

“Everything that can help you become a successful person,” she said, “during university and even after.”

Finalists head to Toronto in February for national selection interviews.