Become a paid broadcast intern at Cabin Radio

Apply now for a three-month paid summer internship at Cabin Radio, developing your on-air radio and video hosting skills while receiving mentorship in audio production.

The successful applicant will have the opportunity to learn about and participate in daily on-air hosting on the Cabin Radio live stream with support from our production staff.

Our intern will learn how to produce and voice on-air advertisements for clients across the NWT, gain hands-on experience and training with industry standard audio production and playout software like Adobe Audition, and learn to proficiently operate a broadcast mixing board in a live radio setting.

Other opportunities may include on-site broadcasts, video hosting and production, and commercial writing.

The intern reports to our program director, Scott Letkeman. To apply, send your résumé and a demo reel by email to Scott before 11pm MT on April 30, 2023.

Here are the details you need before you apply:

Start date: June 12, 2023

End date: September 1, 2023

Position type: Full time, 37.5 hours per week, 8:30am-5pm each weekday for the duration of the internship except statutory holidays.

Pay: $25 per hour

Training: On-site and through partner organizations

Credentials: High school or post-secondary preferred, journalism and broadcast students welcome alongside NWT-based applicants aged 30 or younger

Office location: 5007 50 Ave, Yellowknife, NWT

Qualifications:

Experience with Adobe Audition, Audacity and radio play-out software desirable

Script-writing experience is an asset

Must be confident talking on-air and working independently

Questions? Contact Scott for more details.