Become a paid broadcast intern at Cabin Radio Published: April 11, 2023 at 12:38pm Cabin RadioApril 11, 2023 Cabin Radio's Alice Twa, right, interviews Yellowknife's Mayor Mark Heyck about a pop-up park proposal in summer 2018. Apply now for a three-month paid summer internship at Cabin Radio, developing your on-air radio and video hosting skills while receiving mentorship in audio production. The successful applicant will have the opportunity to learn about and participate in daily on-air hosting on the Cabin Radio live stream with support from our production staff. Our intern will learn how to produce and voice on-air advertisements for clients across the NWT, gain hands-on experience and training with industry standard audio production and playout software like Adobe Audition, and learn to proficiently operate a broadcast mixing board in a live radio setting. Other opportunities may include on-site broadcasts, video hosting and production, and commercial writing. The intern reports to our program director, Scott Letkeman. To apply, send your résumé and a demo reel by email to Scott before 11pm MT on April 30, 2023. Here are the details you need before you apply: Start date: June 12, 2023End date: September 1, 2023 Position type: Full time, 37.5 hours per week, 8:30am-5pm each weekday for the duration of the internship except statutory holidays. Pay: $25 per hour Training: On-site and through partner organizations Credentials: High school or post-secondary preferred, journalism and broadcast students welcome alongside NWT-based applicants aged 30 or younger Office location: 5007 50 Ave, Yellowknife, NWT Qualifications: Experience with Adobe Audition, Audacity and radio play-out software desirable Script-writing experience is an asset Must be confident talking on-air and working independently Questions? Contact Scott for more details.