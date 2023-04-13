Scholarships offered in memory of Alfred Moses and Tom Williams

The territorial government has introduced two new housing-related scholarships to honour the late Tom Williams and Alfred Moses.

Both passed away in 2022. Former Inuvik MLA Moses spent time as the territory’s housing minister, while Williams served as Housing NWT’s president and chief executive.

Each scholarship will offer six bursaries of $1,000.

Six scholarships in memory of Alfred Moses will be awarded to high school students entering post-secondary education. Six scholarships in Tom Williams’ memory will be awarded to post-secondary students. Tom Williams inspects rooms at a Yellowknife emergency women’s shelter in 2019. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

“Scholarships are available to NWT students entering a field related to housing,” the territorial government stated. They will be awarded to students across the territory hoping to become involved in building homes some day, whether through a trade like carpentry or plumbing, or programs like project management.

The financial support can go toward tuition for a certificate, diploma, degree program or other approved training programs related to housing.

“These scholarships are a great way to honour two people who gave a lot to improving housing conditions across the NWT and cared a great deal for the North and its communities,” said housing minister Paulie Chinna in a statement.

“We pay tribute to former minister Alfred Moses and former president Tom Williams with these scholarships. This is also an opportunity to recognize students who demonstrate dedication, innovation, and commitment to addressing housing solutions in the NWT.”

Applications will be accepted until July 5 and applicants will be notified by July 30. Students can learn more about the scholarships on Housing NWT’s website.