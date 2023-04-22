KFN and Enterprise agree to hamlet boundary adjustment

The Kátł’odeeche Fırst Natıon and Hamlet of Enterprise say they have been working together to reach an agreement about expanding the hamlet’s boundaries.

The two have signed a memorandum of understanding by which the hamlet will apply to the GNWT for a boundary adjustment, while expressing full support of KFN’s treaty rights to several areas within that boundary, a recent press release stated.

In turn, KFN expressed support for the hamlet’s community plan, which includes land transfers and development, provided there are no significant impacts on the environment.

“KFN objected to some things in our community plan,” said Enterprise Mayor Michael St Amour. “So we said, you know what? Come sit down with us and discuss it. They wanted to have some specific land parcels set aside for traditional purposes. So that’s how the MOU came about.”

St Amour did not reveal exactly how the hamlet plans to develop following its boundary adjustment, but the community’s housing plan – released last year – envisages new residential plots, a seniors’ complex, recreational facilities and growth of the nearby pellet mill.

KFN leaders did not return multiple requests for comment, but the jointly issued press release asserted that the memorandum marks a step forward in the relationship between KFN and the hamlet, and demonstrates how mutual respect for First Nation rights and municipal jurisdictions can lead to successful working relationships.

The plan is pending approval from the GNWT’s newly merged Department of Environment and Climate Change, but St Amour said he is optimistic that the department will agree.

“Communities that are close should always be working together, for the greater good of everyone,” he said.