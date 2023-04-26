Norman Wells to hold its first Mosaic Food Festival in May

Norman Wells will host its first Mosaic Food Festival next month, a multicultural potluck-style event to be held at the Denis Drolet Community Hall.

Alexis Peachey, a town councillor, told Cabin Radio she hopes the festival will offer an opportunity for residents to experience new things while instilling a sense of community.

“Everybody knows that sharing a meal can bring people from different walks of life together,” Peachey told Cabin Radio.

“Be it if people bring food or don’t bring food, this is for the whole community. Everybody is welcome to come and join that space for conversations about family, traditions and culture.”

Community members are asked to bring a traditional family dish to the potluck, which will be followed by an opportunity for residents to showcase their traditional dress, song, dance, language or art.

The festival is being organized by the Norman Wells Advancement of Equity and Inclusion Committee.

“In such a decisive world where, on social media, you see such rhetoric that difference is bad, it’s nice to show that no, being unique and coming from different cultures and different ethnic backgrounds brings variety and beauty to the world,” Peachey said.

“Everybody should have a chance to experience those differences, even if it’s not something that they’re used to.”

Though this is the first festival of its kind, Peachey says the committee hopes to continue promoting diversity through other cultural events – and potentially make the potluck a yearly occasion.

The 2023 event will take place on May 27 from 12-2pm. More information can be found on the Town of Norman Wells’ Facebook page. Anyone interested in contributing a dish is asked to email the town to sign up.