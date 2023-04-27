Our Climate Quest exhibit coming to Yellowknife

Yellowknife’s Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre will soon host an interactive exhibit focused on climate change.

Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change will be on display at the museum from May 6 to

May 21, the territorial government announced this week.

The exhibit – produced by Science North, an agency of the Government of Ontario that runs a science centre in Sudbury – is visiting communities throughout the country until 2025.

A stop in Fort Simpson is scheduled for May 27 to June 3, according to the project’s website.

The travelling exhibit is part of a project aimed at inspiring youth to take climate action, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, and help Canada meet its net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

The exhibit promises “tons of hands-on activities” according to the territory’s announcement. In Montreal, the exhibit included activities where museum-goers could learn about scientific and Indigenous knowledge on climate change, sustainable choices, energy efficiency and climate action.

The Our Climate Quest project also has a website, where visitors can learn about climate change and climate action.

Admission to the exhibit is free. Visitors are welcome to attend at the museum from 10am to 5pm, Tuesdays through Sundays.

This article is produced under a Creative Commons CC BY-ND 4.0 licence through the Wilfrid Laurier University Climate Change Journalism Fellowship.