Habitat for Humanity seeks families for Yellowknife homes

Habitat for Humanity NWT is accepting applications for two houses in Yellowknife. The organization is hoping to find two families in search of affordable housing by June 2.

The two units are under construction on Spence Road, in Kam Lake, on two parcels of land donated to Habitat for Humanity by the City of Yellowknife.

The energy-efficient modular homes include three or more bedrooms, depending on the size of the successful family, the organization stated.

Due to the the current lack of affordable housing in Yellowknife, Habitat for Humanity said it was anticipating high demand. The site of the new homes on Spence road in Yellowknife. Photo: Habitat for Humanity

“At a time when homeownership seems out of reach for many NWT families, we are happy to provide an opportunity for two local families to become homeowners,” said Dave Hurley, Habitat for Humanity NWT’s president.

“NWT Habitat homeowners work hard to provide a better life for themselves and their children, and our northern Habitat homeowners now living in their new homes have seen the difference having a safe, decent, affordable place to live can make.”

As an alternative to a down payment, Habitat for Humanity asks applicants to pledge 500 volunteer hours toward building their home and providing community service.

Mortgage payments are capped at no more than 30 percent of a family’s household income and do not accrue interest.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be Canadian citizens, have children under the age of 18 living at home, and spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on housing costs.

Applicants must have lived in the NWT for at least two years, have one adult in the home who works full-time year-round, and have a good credit rating.

“Many people assume they don’t qualify for this program, but this is a unique homeownership model that can provide a way for families to make their homeownership dream a reality,” said Hurley.

The organization is accepting applications through its website.