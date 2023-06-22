Cyclist killed by truck driver on Dempster Highway

A cyclist has died after being struck by a truck near Rangling River on Dempster Highway on Wednesday evening.

Police were notified of the incident, which happened shortly before 6:30pm on June 21, via an electronic SOS.

When they arrived on scene along with Inuvik’s fire and emergency medical services, they found a 64-year-old woman deceased.

RCMP Traffic Services’ collision analyst attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

“The causal factors for the crash have yet to be determined as the investigation is in the early stages. No charges have been laid yet,” said the RCMP in a news release.

An earlier version of this story, quoting Inuvik Boot Lake MLA Diane Archie, said the incident had happened on the Dempster Highway. RCMP later said the incident happened on the Tuktoyaktuk Highway, then issued a correction to confirm the cyclist was killed on the Dempster Highway.