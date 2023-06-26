Hay River RCMP again use naloxone to combat suspected overdose

Hay River RCMP used naloxone to help a woman recover from a suspected overdose on Friday, police said in a press release on Monday.

Naloxone is a medicine used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It isn’t a substitute for medical treatment, and its effects are often temporary, but it can make a vital difference in allowing time for help to arrive.

RCMP stated officers found the woman unresponsive outside a school in Hay River and showing signs of an overdose.

Police said officers administered two doses of naloxone that successfully revived the woman, who was transferred to the Hay River Regional Health Centre.

According to an RCMP spokesperson, there have been three instances this year of officers administering naloxone in the territory – all of them in Hay River.

One suspected overdose took place in the lobby of the Hay River RCMP detachment this February.

In January, the chief public health officer of the Northwest Territories said six people had died from drug poisoning in Hay River over the preceding year.