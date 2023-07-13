Fort Simpson is getting a new boat launch

Fort Simpson’s boat launch is crumbling. The concrete pad used by residents to back trailers down to the water’s edge is more than a decade old.

Almost anywhere in Fort Simpson offers a view of the tranquil flow of water. Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation is so named to reference the community’s place at the confluence of the Mackenzie and Liard rivers: “the place where the rivers come together.”

For tour guides and visitors, the waterway is known as the gateway to the Nahanni National Park Reserve, a destination for tourists from around the world. It’s also important for residents who regularly head out onto the river.

“The river is why this community was developed here,” said Fort Simpson’s senior administrative officer, Kevin Corrigan. “It was historically a meeting place for the Dene. It’s important for everyone here to be able to access the water for hunting, fishing, recreation and tourism.”

And over the past 10 years, the river has given the boat launch a beating.

“Every year, the river tears up the concrete pretty bad,” said Sean Whelly, the village’s mayor. “It’s pretty bad right now. It’s deteriorated quite a bit.”

“When the fall time comes, especially, you get people out boating, doing their hunting,” said Whelly. “And it’s hard to actually access the river with a trailer. You can’t do it easily. Some people, if it’s really screwed up down here, they try to launch down at the ferry crossing, but it’s tough without a proper boat launch.”

That upcoming fall rush has the village’s administration adopting an ambitious plan to get the ramp revamped in record time.

Just days ago, the village received word from the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure that its request for $160,000 as part of a Community Access Program grant had been approved. Construction is beginning right away, with a view to the majority of work being complete by the end of summer.

The full project includes streetlights down to the water, a walking trail and public bathrooms. The new version of the boat launch will also be extended to account for the ways the river has changed over the years.

“Part of the problem we’ve seen in recent years is that there’s been very high water, because the concrete pad has been below the water level,” said Corrigan. “This year, we’re seeing unusually low water.”

The project will extend the concrete pad to account for periods of lower and higher water than previously anticipated.

“It’s good for residents, the tour operators will like it… it will be good for the whole community, I think,” said Corrigan.