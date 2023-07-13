Jasmyn returns to Folk on the Rocks on her own terms

After playing at Folk on the Rocks in 2018 with her band, Weaves, Jasmyn says she is excited to return to Yellowknife and take the stage solo.

“The last time I went, it was such a beautiful place to play. I love that the artists do two shows, it feels like it’s this little family of people that are putting on music for the weekend,” Jasmyn said.

She first rose to fame as the frontwoman of Weaves, a Canadian indie band nominated for the alternative album of the year Juno in 2017 and 2018. Since going solo, Jasmyn has served as an opener for Broken Social Scene, who will also be performing at Folk on the Rocks.

“It’s been really great to express myself in a new way and challenge myself as a writer,” she said of her experiences as a solo artist. “I always played in bands and I thought, why not try releasing music under my own name?”

Jasmyn’s move from Toronto to Hamilton and the upheaval of Covid-19 inspired her newest album, In the Wild.

“The album was sort-of a microcosm of my own shifts in life,” she said. “It’s about doing something that feels good for you and your life.”

After a busy season, Folk on the Rocks will be Jasmyn’s last festival before she heads back to the studio to work on new music.

“I love playing music and I think going through a few years of not being on stage, I realized that I do love singing and just being around people that love music. And whether it’s me on stage or another artist on stage, I just like the energy that it creates,” she said.

“We’re all just in it together, and I think that’s something special about playing music live.”

Jasmyn will perform at Warm the Rocks on Friday at 10:30pm and on the main stage on Saturday at 8:45pm.

Megan Miskiman contributed reporting.