New pizza joint coming to Yellowknife

A new pizza franchise is coming to Yellowknife, adding to the cheesy slice options available in the city.

A FreshSlice Pizza is set to open in the Center Ice Plaza where the Telus Mobility store was previously located. The business coach for the location confirmed the restaurant is under construction but said it was too early to provide details on when it will open it’s doors.

According to the company’s website, FreshSlice Pizza was founded in Vancouver in 1999 and now has more than 100 locations across the country.

That’s not the only new pizza place being planned.

The owners of Monkey Tree Pub aim to launch Papa Pete’s Delivery Service on Thursday.

They have been posting updates about their shiny new kitchen where staff will be slinging dough, shredding cheese and spreading toppings on pizza pies for delivery.

The new venture is named for Peter Stevenson, the former Monkey Tree chef who is returning to create the Papa Pete’s menu.

Restaurants that currently serve pizza in Yellowknife include chains Boston Pizza, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza, as well as locally owned Bruno’s Pizza, Masala Kingdom and Copperhouse Eatery and Lounge.