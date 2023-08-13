Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Take a trip to Fort Simpson’s Open Sky Festival

Megan Miskiman·

Open skies might be hard to find through the NWT’s wildfire smoke right now, but Fort Simpson’s Open Sky Festival is enjoying a banner weekend.

Get a taste of the music, arts and crafts on offer.

