Wildfire closer to Yellowknife but ‘not expected to reach’ city soon

Risk to Yellowknife from a wildfire west of the city is increasing, the NWT’s wildfire agency says, but the fire is not expected to reach the city in the coming days.

In an update shortly before noon on Tuesday, NWT Fire said fire ZF015 is now burning 20 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife at its closest point, compared to a distance of 27 kilometres on Monday.

While the fire is not anticipated to reach Yellowknife soon, NWT Fire stated, “risk to the city and Ndılǫ has risen since yesterday.”

“Significant fire behaviour” is expected on Tuesday with smoke and falling ash likely to affect Yellowknife, Ndılǫ and Dettah. Winds are expected to shift on Thursday, along with the potential for rain, which should slow the progress of the fire toward Yellowknife.

The City of Yellowknife declared a local state of emergency on Monday night to commandeer the resources it needs to increase wildfire protection in the municipality. No evacuation notice, alert or order has been issued for any part of the city.

NWT Fire said air tankers and helicopters plan to hit the east side of the fire with “as many missions as possible.” Heavy smoke on Monday and Tuesday morning has resulted in poor visibility.

Meanwhile the evacuation order for cabin and homeowners on River Lake and the north shores of Prelude Lake and Prosperous Lake has been downgraded to an evacuation alert, to allow people to return to run sprinklers.

NWT Fire said the Ingraham Trail wildfire, ZF011, has “seen less progression than was possible.” That fire is burning seven kilometres north of Prelude Lake (down from nine on Monday), nine kilometres northeast of Prosperous Lake (down from 10), nine kilometres north of River Lake (unchanged from Monday) and 16 kilometres north of the Ingraham Trail (down from 17).

The wildfire agency said residents on the Ingraham Trail are not at immediate threat but several cabins near Duncan Lake, Neck Lake, Island Lake, River Lake, north Prosperous Lake and north Prelude Lake are at risk.

NWT Fire said Dettah wildfire ZF085 has approached the south shore of Watta Lake but did not progress to the north shore of Defeat Lake. The wildfire is currently burning 29 kilometres southeast of Dettah, seven kilometres south of Jennejohn Lake, (unchanged since Monday), and three kilometres west of Watta Lake.