Campers asked to leave three North Slave Parks

NWT Parks is asking campers to leave Reid Lake, Prelude Lake and Fred Henne territorial parks by Thursday afternoon.

A Wednesday notice states gates to those parks will be closed as of 1pm on Thursday. NWT Parks said anything left behind, such as campers or gear, will not be secured and can not be retrieved until the parks reopen.

“With the current state of emergency in Yellowknife due to wildfire resources and services are extremely limited or unavailable,” the notice states. “Wildlife continues to be an issue in these parks and ECC [Environment and Climate Change] staff are not always able to respond due to the demands of the emerging wildfire situation.”

Anyone with questions can contact parks staff at 867-446-2461.