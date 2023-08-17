Guide to supports for Yellowknife evacuees

Supports are emerging as a city-wide evacuation of Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, and the Ingraham Trail gets under way.

On this page is a list of what we have found so far. This list is not exhaustive. If you know of a resource we’re missing, email our team to let us know.

There is a lot of information, including about reception centres and supports, on the GNWT’s public safety page.

All evacuees are asked to fill out the GNWT Evacuee Registration Form – whether you are evacuating via road or plane.

If you’re struggling with what to pack for evacuation, here’s a list of what the GNWT recommends you bring. If you’re driving, make sure you have a safety kit in your car as well. Important reminder: if your ID doesn’t have your current address on it, bring an official document with you that includes your name and current address, along with your photo ID.

For those wanting to donate to evacuees, you can do that here.

Evacuating by road

For all evacuees traveling by road, Alberta Road Reports states the following: If you or anyone you know requires roadside assistance, please contact LaPraire Works at 1-800-826-3908; Tow truck, re-fuel, mechanical and tire repair services are available.

Evacuating by air

Information about transportation by land and air can be found on the GNWT’s website.

Air evacuations are scheduled to start at 1pm on Thursday, August 17. Residents will be asked to show up at Sir John Franklin High School after 10:00 am on Thursday, August 17.

“Only residents who do not have the option to leave the area by road are asked to register for evacuation flights,” the GNWT’s website states.

“Residents who are immunocompromised or have a condition that puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes are encouraged to register for flights as soon as possible due to intensifying smoke in the region.”

Currently, evacuation flights to Calgary are scheduled to depart from the Yellowknife Airport at 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm and 8:30pm.

“Residents wanting to board an evacuation flight must register at Sir John Franklin High School,” according to the GNWT’s website. “Passengers on evacuation flights will be shuttled from Sir John Franklin High School. Do not go to the airport.”

“Due to space and weight limitations, bag size is limited to standard carry-on. Passengers are asked to bring no more than 5 days’ worth of clothing, as well as essentials such as medication, chargers and important family documents including identification, insurance and bank records.

“Residents are also asked to bring snacks and a water bottle with them as there may be an extended time between registration and arrival at the evacuation destination.”

Pets will be permitted on all flights. On commercial carriers, pets must be crated. On Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft, pets should be crated whenever possible. If no crates are available, cats must be harnessed, dogs must be leashed and other pets must be contained in appropriate cages. Pets must be held as close as possible at all times.

For those with scheduled commercial flights, the GNWT says the airport is continuing with regularly scheduled flights until at least Friday at noon. Air Tindi has cancelled all scheduled and charter flights, however. The GNWT recommends checking your flight status, following your airline’s pre-boarding procedures, and making sure you have plenty of time to check in.

According to the GNWT, medically vulnerable people will be received and triaged at Sir John Franklin High School starting at 10 am. Again, do not go to the airport unless you have a scheduled commercial flight.

Some taxis are still operating in Yellowknife. Aurora Taxi was operating as of 8:45 am on Thursday, with wait times of roughly 15 minutes for rides. Yellowknife Cab Ltd. is operating at limited capacity from 8 am to 8 pm. City Cab Ltd. could not be immediately contacted.

Yellowknife

Yellowknife’s multiplex has been set up as an evacuation centre for anyone who needs it. Pets are not allowed at the multiplex, contrary to what the GNWT stated in a previous release of the evacuation order.

Residents who are sheltering in place with pets can camp at the Old Town Parking Lot and Rotary Park, according to the territory.

In a comment on a Facebook post, Yellowknife vet Dr Michelle Tuma confirmed that herself, along with the NWTSPCA and Veterinarians Without Borders are working on a plan for pets left behind. More answers to come in the morning, she says.

Edmonton-based animal welfare organizations are working with air carriers to ship donated pet carriers and kennels to Yellowknife, although firefighting cargo will take priority. There is little information on how these kennels and carriers will be distributed at this time.

Fort Providence

Fort Providence Territorial Park: Free camping is being offered to evacuees.

Northern Store will be opening its gas bar for evacuees. It was open as of 6 am on Thursday.

Big River Service Centre will be open around the clock for evacuees. In a comment section on Facebook the gas station wrote” “Yellowknifers, we will have gas for you when you get here. Don’t panic, don’t stress; together WE GOT THIS!”

The Snowshoe Inn is out of rooms for Wednesday night. However, they have common areas for those who need a safe space to rest. They have limited amount of cots, though say anybody is welcome to roll out a sleeping bag and rest.

Fort Simpson

The Liard River Ferry is extending its hours to 2am tonight. On Thursday, they will resume operations at 6am and will continue to operate straight through until Friday night.

Alberta

For the time being, Yellowknife evacuees travelling by road to Alberta are asked to arrange their own accommodation. If you need support and accommodation, you can get it in the following Alberta communities as of noon on Thursday:

Valleyview: Polar Palace Arena 4429 52 Avenue Valleyview (Note this address has been changed from the previously stated Memorial Hall, 4808 50 St)

Fox Creek: Fox Creek Hall, 200 1 St

Red Deer: GH Dawe Community Centre, 6175 67 St

Additional host communities will be announced as they become available.

Those travelling by air will be directed to Calgary. If you head to Alberta, there will be no government supports available to Yellowknife evacuees outside of these locations, the province stated.

Residents from South Slave communities – Hay River, Enterprise, Fort Smith and K’atl’odeeche First Nation – who are evacuating by road to Alberta should head to Leduc. If evacuation support is needed, residents can register at the Leduc Recreation Centre at 4330 Black Gold Drive. The centre is open as of 8 am on August 17 to receive South Slave evacuees.

Centres in St. Albert and Grande Prairie are now at capacity, and no new evacuees will be accepted. South Slave residents who evacuated by air to the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo will continue to receive supports in Fort McMurray.

Meander River

Meander gas station has been staying open till 11pm. Make sure you have enough gas to get from Fort Providence to High Level if you plan on crossing the border after 11pm.

The school in Meander River has set up an evacuation centre with cots. The school is located roughly 1 or 2 km behind the gas station on a dirt road.

Steen River

Alberta Wildfire has water and gas for evacuees in Steen River, as well as puzzles and bubbles for kids. Leslie Dunnett says there are also portable toilets.

High Level

There is free gas for evacuees in High Level, according to Lloyd Desjarlais. No details on location were provided.

NorthStar Chrysler is offering free camping spaces for evacuees with trailers and RVs. Water, power and sewer will be provided. The town has opened up overnight street parking for those with an RV or trailer. There is also free parking for RVs in the north side of the Town Office parking lot.

The town of High Level Sports Complex – 10101 103 Street – has opened as a registration centre. Evacuees will have access to refreshments and snacks, as well as cots and blankets if they need. We are told there is coffee and friendly faces.

A Mackenzie County resident is offering space on their property to be used for free camping. They are located 6.2 km north of High Level on Highway 35. Look for bright signs indicating free camping.

Evacuees can camp on the green spaces in the baseball diamonds behind the Sportsplex complex and aquatic centre. RVs can use the gravel parking area between the facilities.

Manning

A resident in Manning is offering space on his property for RVs. Power and hookups are available.

County of Northern Lights Reeve Terry Ungarian says the county and the Town of Manning are willing to offer assistance to NWT evacuees. The county and the town are located in northern Alberta, about 200 km south of High Level.

Leduc

All evacuees from the NWT can register at the Leduc Recreation Centre – 4330 Black Gold Drive. The centre opens at 8am and evacuees will be provided with a hotel room and food. A social worker can be contacted at 780-418-6807 to answer any questions.

Edmonton

Goba Care is asking evacuees going to Edmonton who are in need of essential food, clothing, toiletries, or entertainment for kids to reach out to their team.

Sherwood Park

Louise Sanders in Sherwood Park is offering help to horse owners needing pasture.