RCMP report collision outside Fort Providence as evacuees line up for gas

RCMP say a vehicle was rear-ended while slowing down to join the long line of evacuees waiting to gas up in Fort Providence.

In a news release, RCMP said officers responded to a report of the collision shortly before 7:30am on Thursday. No one was injured, RCMP said, and the affected family was taken to the hotel in Fort Providence and “alternate arrangements” for evacuation would be made for them.

RCMP advised road travellers to slow down as they reach Fort Providence as the lengthy lineup for gas outside the community would “likely remain there for the forseeable future.”

“Evacuees that are travelling south by vehicle have significant distances to travel. Due to heavy traffic, speeds are reduced and travel times will be greatly increased,” the RCMP release stated. “Travellers are advised to make use of pullouts and roadside stops if they are tired and need rest. Do not stop on the roadway and be sure to pull fully off the drivable surface if you need to stop at a location other than a pullout.”

In a separate statement, an RCMP spokesperson added: “There are some Department of Infrastructure personnel on scene directing traffic. My understanding is that they are at the front of the line moving people past the gas station. It’s a slow process, so even people who don’t need gas will likely experience delays.”

Thousands of people are evacuating Yellowknife, Ndılǫ and Dettah by road and plane due to the threat from a wildfire. South of Fort Providence, residents of Kakisa were also told to evacuate on Thursday.

Residents of Fort Smith, Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Jean Marie River were ordered to evacuate over the weekend and remain displaced.