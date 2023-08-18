Erratic conditions make Hay River fire hard to predict

In a Thursday night update, NWT Fire stated the fire currently threatening Hay River has not progressed since Wednesday, remaining 10 km away from the town.

The fire made little progress overnight, though NWT Fire says erratic conditions in the area are causing frequent changes in fire activity, making it difficult to predict its behaviour.

According to NWT Fire, firesmarting, heavy equipment suppression efforts and air tankers worked throughout Thursday to attack the fire. Crews are working to build an additional fire break near Delancey Estates, south of the town, which is 2.6 kilometres from the fire’s nearest point.

Evacuation flights are still being organized out of the town as needed. Those requiring evacuation are asked to go to the airport as the highways are not safe to travel due to smoke and fire. The airport is also serving as a shelter-in-place point.

Environment Canada says Friday’s weather in Hay River will bring 20 km/h northwest winds, with up to 40km/h gusts, which could help keep the fire at bay.