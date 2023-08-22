Praise for people helping during NWT evacuations

Many people have stepped up to help protect communities from wildfires and support evacuees as the Northwest Territories faces a wildfire crisis.

Below are a collection of shoutouts Cabin Radio has received since Saturday about some of the folks NWT residents feel deserve recognition. Previous shoutouts can be found in our formerly live coverage from August 16, 17 and 18.

If you have a shoutout that you’d like to share, please sent it to our inbox with the subject line “Shoutout” and we will publish it as soon as we can.

Once we are able, we also plan to do stories on people across NWT communities that have gone above and beyond during evacuations. If there’s anyone you think we should report on, send us an email with the subject line “Amazing” with details.

From Sean: Angela Hill from Canadian Red Cross at Edmonton Expo Centre treated me & others with so much care and kindness today. Her and everyone else working at Edmonton Expo Centre are so kind.

A shoutout for Veterinarians Without Borders and Wings of Rescue from Amanda Dengler: They evacuated a bunch of pets out of Yellowknife and Hay River (and possibly Fort Smith as well), two of my cats included.

From Sandra Noel: I want to give a huge shout out to Tanya-Louise Bell, Mark Bell and family of Spruce Grove for collecting donations for Evacuees; they are formers Yellowknifers, and are going above and beyond to help people displaced from the NWT fires. Thank you Bell family of Spruce Grove for everything!

Simon says: Derrick at Sutherland Drugs stayed behind and is running the pharmacy on his own. He is working extremely long hours with no breaks. There are many people in Yellowknife and other communities that are relying on him for health care, prescriptions, and much more.

If there is anyone in town who can help him he needs it.

From Mindy Willett: The folks in Meander River were amazing. We spent the first night (Thursday for us) in the school gym – on comfortable cots. They had made homemade bannock and homemade blueberry jam. They made us feel so welcome – clean towels for a shower and so much kindness. Mahsi cho to the people in Meander River – a place we had driven past many times but had not stopped in. We are so grateful.

From Don Bakker: This is for all the truckers who are hauling fuel non-stop to Yellowknife from Edmonton through the smoke and fire so the front-line workers can have fuel for all the equipment so that they are able to keep fighting the fires. They are working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the front line going. So next time you ever one see a long haul trucker on the road in the North take one minute to yourself and remember they quietly helped to try to save several towns. Stay as safe as possible everyone.

From Jeffrey Tapper: Hey I am one of the tanker pilots in Yellowknife and I just wanted to say that the men and women at the air traffic control tower in Yellowknife deserve a huge shout out. They truly are behind the scenes and get very little recognition for what they do but what I’ve seen over the last few days is pretty astonishing. They have had to handle the largest evacuation operation in the territory’s history, all while dealing with over 20 fixed wing firefighting aircraft circling overhead, scooping out of Kam and Long lake, building fire retardant lines inside the control zone, countless helicopters moving crews and bucketing, not to mention all the ground vehicles, buses, fire trucks and fuel trucks that need to move around the airport. They have been a huge part of getting everyone to safety, while simultaneously clearing space and allowing the fire suppression effort from the air to keep moving forward. True professionals!

From Christina Moore in Paradise Gardens: We found a bad hot spot and were throwing water on it when they came over from the other side of the river and helped. They are the best pilots ever. I’ve watched them hover over the river all day and it’s the coolest thing to watch them line up and drop!

From Lara Savinainen: Chrystia Freeland was greeting people at the Peace River evacuation centre today. She recommended a great dog walking trail and places for our kids to play and was sitting, talking to evacuees.

Great evacuation centre in peace river. Kids spaces to play, the pool, and lots of other amenities.

From Anneka Westergreen: I evacuated with my daughter and cat on Thursday. I’m extremely privileged with the means for a commercial air ticket. I was stressed about managing on my own and was moved by the caring faces that appeared at my side along my journey, starting right at YZF. Even there I met a young woman who was in crisis, returning home after the sudden death of her partner. She pushed my stroller while I carried the cat and bags. I’m sending her care wherever she is now.

When we arrived in Vancouver we were brought by bus from the plane to the front of the airport with our belongings and told we’d have to ‘start over’ – checking in, security, etc. I was overwhelmed, along with other passengers in wheelchairs etc. Nathalie, the blonde woman in the photo, (YVR staff) said “I will help you” and stayed with me for the 3 hours it took to navigate getting to our plane. She was amazing! Speaking to Air Canada on our behalf, advocating when I was told I couldn’t bring both my cat and baby due to policy. She bought my baby snacks, gave my cat water, and held baby while I repacked my bags at security. I received over 15 emails from Air Canada with flight cancellations, re-bookings, delays and gate changes. She stayed by our side until we got on our next plane. I’ll never forget the comfort of her assistance.

Many folks need culturally appropriate support along this journey. I’m a social worker and wish I could be on the ground offering care to the folks who need assistance during evacuation and beyond. This experience may be uniquely distressing for survivors of TB evacuations, federal “Indian hospitals”, and residential schools. Folks who are ESL (NWT has 11 official languages) and otherwise experiencing oppression and discrimination, need to be supported most of all. I am amazed at the dedication of social-caring-networks, Indigenous governments, City of YK, GNWT, private businesses, and many generous individuals helping out.

These climate emergencies have me worried about the world our kids are inheriting. Caring for one another and being in connection with the land remain meaningful ways to live no matter what.

From Jackie Hall: I just wanted to shout out about Nicole Spencer who is the executive Director of the NWT SPCA. She stayed back to ensure all dogs and other animals got evacuated and now she is roaming around to find dogs that may have been left behind and feeding them. She is such a special person and gives selflessly.

From Michael Hall: I wanted to spotlight a couple of healthcare workers who were crucial in the evacuation of patients from the hospital, and stayed in Yellowknife until the very end to make sure every single patient was on a plane and safely out of town. Joel Neudorf and his mom Janie (who came out of partial-retirement to help) were there every step of the way working long hours to help keep things running.